On September 2, Leonid Sukhoy of Baltimore at 86. He is survived by children Illya (Alexandra) Suhoy and Ella (Simon) Ostrovska; sister Zhanna Sukhoy; and grandchildren Roman Suhoy, Manuela Suhoy, and Artem Ostrovsky. He was predeceased by wife Irina Sukhaya.

