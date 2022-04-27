On April 9, Harriett Lerner (née Shapiro) of Baltimore at 84. She is survived by husband Mende Lerner; children Richard (Denise) Stein, Lloyd Stein (Pam Thomas), Aaron Stein, Mark (Traci) Lerner, Susan (John) Levin, Diane (Richard) Saltzman and Jonathan (Debbie) Lerner; sisters Elayne Hettleman and Zelda Rosenthal; grandchildren Sam Stein (Marisa Morrison), Jared Stein, Jack Stein, Sadie Stein, Sari Stein, Max Stein, Seth Stein, Stephanie (Jason) Levee, Coby (Nadine) Lerner, Sara Lerner, Tyler Lerner, Yami (Elli) Shashua, Chana (Eliyahu) Rosenthal, Ari (Adiel) Levin, Zachary Saltzman, Alexander Saltzman, Rachel Lerner and Lauren Lerner; and great-grandchildren Sofie Bea Stein, Spencer Levee, Cooper Levee, Maddie Levee, Pella Lerner, Bnaya Shashua, Arbel Shashua and Sinai Shashua. She was predeceased by sister Doris Pressman and parents Sarah and Max.

Contributions may be sent to Building Steps, PO Box 1393, Brooklandville, MD 21022-1393.