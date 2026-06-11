Leslie Corn, of Pikesville passed away on May 3, at the age of 78 after spending two wonderful days with her children. She is survived by her loving children, Jason Zahler and William (Gina) Zahler; and cherished grandson, Aaron Zahler. She was predeceased by her brother, Stephen Corn; and parents, Herman and Hilda Corn. Leslie grew up in Hollywood, Florida, and attended South Broward High School. She went on to study at Harcum Junior College and Curry College, earning a degree in Early Childhood Education. Leslie started Sunshine Management Corporation with her first husband and then afterwards devoted much of her career to teaching and caring for children at Montgomery County Public Schools and the Jewish Community Center. She found great joy in helping children learn and grow. Family was the center of Leslie’s life. She loved being a mother and grandmother, and she will be remembered most for the love she gave to her family and friends. She enjoyed tennis, mahjong, canasta, Jewish education, and time spent with those she loved. Leslie was also a former member of Beth Shalom Congregation and Chabad of Upper Montgomery County.