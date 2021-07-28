LESSER

By
JT Staff
-
0

On July 14, Eileen G. Lesser (nee Greenberg) of Baltimore at 72. She is survived by husband Steven L. Lesser; sister Karen Greenberg (Paul Sugar); nephews and nieces David M. Sugar, Richard A. (Kelly) Sugar and Chana B. Lesser; siblings-in-law Paul S. Sugar, Bruce W. Lesser, Matthew S. Lesser, India B. Lesser and Jennifer D. Lesser; and therapy dogs Cody and Alli. She was predeceased by parents Harry and Florence Greenberg.

Contributions may be sent to Pets on Wheels of Maryland, Box 44176, Baltimore, MD 21236.


