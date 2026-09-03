D’var Torah: Lessons in Leadership

Charlie Levin

This week’s Torah portion is Nitzavim-Vayelech: Deuteronomy 29:9 — 31:30

This week’s Torah portions are Nitzavim and Vayelech and they talk about Joshua being chosen as the new leader for the Israelites. Joshua would be the first leader of the Israelite people after Moses. “Moses called Joshua and said to him in the sight of all Israel:

“Be strong and resolute, for it is you who shall go with these people into the land” (Deuteronomy 31:7).

Joshua was a very different leader than Moses, with Joshua being a leader among the people, while Moses was a leader above the people. Moses was given the challenge of leading the Israelites out of Egypt while the Israelites were still learning how to be a community and worship God. Due to that he had to step up and become more of a leader than a citizen. As a result, Moses separated himself from the rest of the Israelites. Joshua, on the other hand, was given the challenge of leading the Israelites into Israel and then creating a just society. At this point the Israelites had more hope and confidence in God, and it was easier for them to follow Joshua. This led him to be more of a citizen than Moses, while still being the leader of the Israelites. I think the leadership of Joshua teaches us about how a leader’s success can depend upon how they integrate into their community. It is said that Joshua was the person who composed the first paragraph of the prayer “Aleinu Le’shabe’ach,” which means ‘we will pray together.’ This tells us that Joshua was a leader who did his everyday things with the people. When Joshua became the leader, God told him, “Shal na’alcha,” “take off one shoe” (Joshua 5:15). This is unlike Moses, who was told to take off both shoes at the burning bush. Taking off two shoes would make Joshua fully above the people, like Moses. But because he took off only one shoe it symbolizes that he will be both leader and citizen. God tells this to Joshua because as the second leader of the Jewish people, he will be part of the everyday, but he will also be spiritually higher. As Rabbi Dr. Kenneth Brander says, he will have to “tread between two paradigms at the same time.”

The story of Joshua also explores the idea of bringing comfort to the Jewish people while being a man of the people. Joshua is given the challenge of making sure the Jews stay balanced and that they don’t go into disarray when Moses dies. Joshua knows that they might go into chaos when they hear the news. Joshua’s job is to reassure the Jewish people as they go through this change. This week’s haftorah also talks about a leader who brings comfort, but that leader is Isaiah. Isaiah is given the job to guide the Israelites after the First Temple is destroyed and they are exiled to Babylon. The Jewish people were losing their faith in God and Isaiah was to bring that back.

In chapter 62 of Isaiah, he says, “I will not be silent … I will not be still … Nations shall see your victory” (Isaiah 62:1-2).

This quote expresses how Isaiah never gives up, he never gets tired, and he will keep on having faith as long as the Jewish people still exist.

I have been blessed with the opportunity to lead my baseball team as a captain. Like Joshua and Isaiah, I am a leader, but also a player on my team. I have a responsibility, but I am not above anyone else on my team. Being a leader helps me get closer to my team, and allows me to do what I love most — leading among my teammates.

Charlie Levin is an eighth-grade student at Krieger Schechter Day School.