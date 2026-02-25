Letter to the Editor: ‘A Commission’s Reset, After the Hijack’ (Editorial, Feb. 20)

In commenting on the recent fiasco at a public meeting of the White House Religious Liberty Commission, the Baltimore Jewish Times is on target in pointing out the fragility of religious liberty in America. At the recent Munich Security Conference, Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the U.S. and Europe as part of one civilization forged by Christian faith, culture and heritage. He frequently emphasizes the role of Christianity in public speeches. Vice President JD Vance and Trump’s senior advisor, Russell Vought, also have referred to the U.S. as a Christian nation.

Non-Christians should be alarmed that religious liberty in the U.S. is under attack from the highest levels of our government. The Judeo part of America’s Judeo-Christian heritage seems to be forgotten.

Beryl Rosenstein, Pikesville