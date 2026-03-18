Letter to the Editor: ‘A Sneer at Shabbat’ (Editorial, March 13)

Gregory Bovino’s reported sarcastic and demeaning remarks about Jews and the Sabbath are consistent with his outrageous behavior as a commander-at-large and senior enforcement official within the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Agency. Bovino-led operations in Latino neighborhoods have been criticized for possible racial profiling. His hardline public statements and actions have made him a lightning rod for the militarization of immigration enforcement. He has defended tactics such as smashing windows, blowing open doors and using tear gas during raids as “prudent enforcement measures.”

After an I.C.U. nurse was killed by Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis, Bovino described the nurse as a domestic terrorist and said that the real victims are the Border Patrol agents. This led to Bovino being removed from leading the Minneapolis operation and being returned to a previous position in California. The real question is why Bovino, with his terrible track record, continues to have a position in the Trump administration at an annual salary well into the six figures.

-Beryl Rosenstein, Pikesville