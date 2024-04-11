Letter to the Editor: April 12

Where Is Palestine?

The news article “Protesters Clash Outside of Congregation Shomrei Emunah Israel Real Estate Event” (April 5) sure caught my attention. Not the reporting of the protest and certainly not the protest itself — in our country, thank God, peaceful protesting is still an inherent right of any citizen. What I strongly object to is the twice stated falsity of “Palestine.” And I quote:

“Pro-Israel Jews and their allies view … while those supportive of Palestine feel …”

“…with a friend who was protesting for Palestine.”

Forgive me, but I’m a bit perplexed — just where is this country of Palestine? I’ve checked every legitimate map I can find and it’s just not there. Indeed, no such country can be found throughout the annals of history; and if there ever was a true “Palestinian” people it was the ancient Jews who were given that name derogatorily by the Romans, derived from the name of the hated Philistines.

Yasser Arafat did a great PR job in the ’60s by marketing to the world that the various Arab peoples who populated the region for many centuries were the “Palestinian” people, inferring that there once was a country by that name. There wasn’t and never was and most importantly there isn’t today a country of Palestine. As Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated on numerous occasions, if a two-state solution is to come to pass, it can only be happen by direct negotiations between the parties: Israel and the so-called Palestinians.

Bill Fox

Pikesville