Letter to the Editor: ‘Jewish Unity Is Existential’ (Op-Ed, Feb. 27)

With antisemitism on the rise in America and Israel under ongoing threat by Iran and its proxies, Rabbi Steven Burg provides a much-needed message on the need for Jewish unity. Regrettably, President Donald Trump is doing his best to divide Jews in America along political lines. He has repeatedly criticized Jewish Democrats, implying that their voting choices harm both America and Israel, and suggesting that Jewish voters who support Democrats contribute to Israel’s potential disappearance. In August 2019, he stated that “I think any Jewish people that vote for a Democrat … shows either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty.” It was a comment tied to the dual loyalty trope. He has framed American Jews in terms that split the community or play into harmful stereotypes.

Rabbi Burg correctly states that Jews are strongest when we stand together. Unfortunately, Donald Trump, in his quest for Jewish donors and Jewish votes, has often used rhetoric that divides America Jews. Hopefully, his efforts will fail.

Beryl Rosenstein, Pikesville