Letter to the Editor: June 21

Van Hollen Speaks With Moral Clarity

Regarding “Cardin vs. Van Hollen — ICC Sanctions,” June 14: In a clear attempt to maintain power and avoid a jail sentence, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his ultranationalist and racist right-wing cohorts have used Hamas’ brutal atrocities as an excuse to wreak havoc on the Palestinian residents of Gaza and to terrorize the Arab residents of the West Bank. The death and destruction being caused by Israel’s campaign of retaliatory violence shocks the conscience of the world and has been the subject of near-universal condemnation by every civilized nation, scores of human rights and aid groups, and large segments of the Jewish and Israeli populations. Daily, the distinction between the Hamas terrorists and the current Israeli government becomes more and more blurred.

As Jews, we are called upon to be God’s representatives and forbidden to be silent in the face of injustice and evil. Sen. Chris Van Hollen speaks with a moral clarity that appeals to many of us as he calls upon Israel to live up to its promise and not to let that promise die as a result of the current adversity and challenge. My Judaism demands no less. As the great sage Hillel stated, “if I am not for myself, who will be for me? If I am for myself alone, what am I? And if not now, when?”

Lisa Levey

Baltimore