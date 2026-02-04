Letter to the Editor: ‘Launching the Gaza Board of Peace’ (Editorial, Jan. 30)

The recently announced Board of Peace, like many of President Trump’s other initiatives, is heavy on hype but light on details. What started as an organization focused on providing humanitarian aid and security during the rebuilding of Gaza quickly morphed into a multinational board acting as an alternative to the U.N. to mediate worldwide conflicts. Not surprisingly, Trump has appointed himself as chairman and would retain broad influence over the Board’s structure, membership and agenda.

While Middle Eastern countries, including Israel, and non-Western countries have expressed interest in participating, support from western European countries, Canada and major powers such as China, Russia and India has been limited. How the Board would function to address worldwide conflicts without their participation is unclear. Proposed participants on the executive committee of the Board include Jared Kushner, Susan Wiles, Martin Edelman, Marc Rowan and Steve Witkoff, figures closely allied with Trump politically or through business. Furthermore, the plan would place the U.S. in control of Gaza with other countries playing only a supporting role.

While the Board might be able to manage humanitarian aid, border crossings, reconstruction, public health and utilities, it is unclear how the Board would provide a long-term, post-Hamas plan for governance and security.

A major concern is that the Board will freeze the divide between the Board-governed Gaza and the West Bank governed by the Palestinian Authority, undermining any possibility of a two-state solution and blocking expansion of the Abraham Accords.

Beryl Rosenstein, Pikesville