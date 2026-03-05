Letter to the Editor: ‘Retribution Is Weakness, Not Strength’ (Editorial, Feb. 27)

Notwithstanding the lack of any content specifically relevant to Jewish Baltimore (and what looks simply like a gratuitous biased political attack), the Jewish Times, in its Feb. 27 editorial, ignores similar (if not more egregious) judicial abuse by the Biden administration against President Trump and his allies. I don’t recall an editorial complaining about that. In a similar vein, regarding an article in the same issue, I do not recall an article in the Jewish Times denouncing the raging antisemitism in the Democratic Party, which is demonstrably much more pervasive and of bigger concern than that in the Republican Party.

Sonny Taragin, Baltimore