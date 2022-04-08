Letters to the editor: April 8

Realities change

“How,” asks Jon Greenwald, “can an organization that purports to ground its support for pro-Israel policies in the U.S. on the existence of shared national values put its seal of approval on politicians like Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas and Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, who remain proud of their contribution to the fundamentally undemocratic activities of Jan. 6 and to the poisonous half-life of that shameful day?” (“AIPAC’s defense of extremist candidates is indefensible,” April 1.)

The answer is in the Jewish Times’ editorial “The enemy of our nemesis” (April 1) discussing what the Jewish community’s current attitude should be toward traditionally antisemitic countries Poland, Russia and Ukraine: “Today’s realities force our Jewish memory through a mind-bending shift in our perception of Poland — similar in many respects to our changing perception of Ukraine. But with Poland it’s different, as we see Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, himself an illiberal leader, calling for support against Putin, another illiberal leader. If not for the enormity of Putin’s threat, we might ignore the plea. But we can’t. For now, Poland and Morawiecki are our friends, and enemies of our nemesis.”

AIPAC correctly sees that Israel now faces threats of increased terrorism, a new — and worse — Iranian nuclear deal, and problems with immigration from Ukraine and Russia. AIPAC’s purpose is to enhance the current and future U.S.-Israel relationship, not defend 2020 election results. To that end, AIPAC is also endorsing 27 Democrats who voted for the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. The fact they were “wrong” seven years ago is not being held against them today.

Jerry Levin

Baltimore

Can we all get along?

I became quite sad reading the article about LGBTQ rights (“Bills attacking LGBTQ rights are an assault on Jewish values,” March 25). Refusing the rights of this group of people is a reminder of the hate crimes being committed in this country. Crimes are up against Jews, Blacks, Asians, trans women. Books are being banned in schools. Rights are being taken away at every turn. Women’s health care rights are in jeopardy. This is how autocracies begin. Let us all heed the words of Rodney King: “Can we all get along?”

Lana Fink

Reisterstown

Another side to Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky’s documented “empathy” toward the Jewish people is no different than Gertrude Stein’s (“Admiration for Zelensky,” March 25). Recently, Zelensky gave a group of Ukrainian officials an award named for Bohdan Khmelnytsky (1595-1657), one of the most notorious antisemites in history. He was responsible for the murder of 100,000 Jews. Yet Zelensky continues to gives awards in Khmelnytsky’s name. Also Zelensky consistently opposes Israel at the United Nations:

1. Ukraine has voted in favor of the UNRWA resolutions against Israel;

2. Ukraine abstained from the viciously anti-Israel “Report of the Special Committee to Investigate Israeli Practices Affecting the Human Rights of the Palestinian People and Other Arabs of the occupied Territories”; and

3. Ukraine voted in favor of “Israeli Settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and the Syrian Golan” resolution.

With friends like Zelensky, the Jewish people do not need enemies.

Richard Sherman

Margate, Fla.