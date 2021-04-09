Letters to the editor: April 9

Shoutout to the Weinbergs

Thank you for the comprehensive cover story about the 33rd annual William and Irene Weinberg Family Baltimore Jewish Film Festival (“Baltimore Jewish Film Festival brings the world to the screen,” April 2). Since the recognition of the Weinberg family never made it into the article, we wanted to take this opportunity to give them a huge shoutout for their generosity and support over the years. Without them, the festival would not be what it is today.

Sara Qureshi

JCC Film Festival Program Director