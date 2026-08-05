Letters to the Editor: August 7

The Question Beneath Pickaxe Mountain’ (Editorial, July 31)

The editorial about Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain nuclear facility states that if diplomacy succeeds in producing a verifiable agreement that removes enrichment material, restricts centrifuge production and permits intrusive inspections, repeated U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran’s surviving nuclear infrastructure may not be needed. From a historic perspective, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed in 2015 at least partially accomplished these goals.

Although the plan had major flaws, including an early termination date and failure to address Iran’s ballistic missile program, there were positive outcomes. Iran agreed to restrict the enrichment level to 3.67%, shipped out or diluted 98% of its enriched uranium stockpile, stored but did not destroy 13,000 centrifuges, and allowed inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency. The breakout time for Iran to produce a nuclear weapon was extended from a couple of months to at least 12 months.

After President Trump withdrew the U.S. from the JCPOA in 2018, Iran gradually ceased to comply with the provisions of the agreement, reduced international monitoring and expanded uranium enrichment. Although elimination of Iran’s ability to produce a nuclear weapon should remain the goal of Israel and the U.S., it is fair to question whether repeated bombings will lead to a better outcome than that achieved by the flawed JCPOA.

Beryl Rosenstein, Pikesville

Send Us Letters

Letters should be related to articles that have run in the print or online, editions of the JT and may be edited for space and clarity prior to publication. Please include your first and last name as well your town/neighborhood of residence. Send letters to editor@jewishtimes.com or Baltimore Jewish Times, 9200 Rumsey Road, Suite 215, Columbia, MD 21045 or submit them online at jewishtimes.com/letters-to-the-editor.