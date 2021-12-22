Letters to the editor: Dec. 24

More to Leslie Margolis

The article about Leslie Margolis and her support of social justice personifies her character (“Leslie Margolis supports social justice at Bolton Street,” Dec. 17). However, that is only one side of her. As an eminent disability rights attorney at Disability Rights Maryland, she has been a fierce advocate for children’s educational rights under the federal law, Individuals with Disabilities Education (IDEA). During her career, she has helped hundreds if not thousands of children with disabilities attain their full potential through fostering legislation, advocacy and defending children’s educational rights. Without her assistance, many Maryland students would never have received the services they were entitled to under IDEA.

Benjamin Dubin

Vice Chair Baltimore County

Commission on Disabilities