Letters to the editor: Feb. 25

When Moses Montefiore makes the news

Any time there is an article about Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah Hebrew Congregation, it piques our interest (“Jewish music venue to come to Moses Montefiore,” Feb. 4). That’s because our family, the Schonfelds, were long-time members at Moses Montefiore Emunath Israel Woodmoor Hebrew Congregation. We especially hold Rabbi Yerachmiel Shapiro in high esteem, as he was already serving the synagogue when our father, Jerry Schonfeld, passed away in 2012 and more recently when our mother, Annette Schonfeld, passed away in 2020. Thank you for an enjoyable read.

Karen and Chayim Stern

East Brunswick, N.J.