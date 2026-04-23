Letter to the Editor: J Street Is Speaking for the Majority of American Jews

The Baltimore Jewish Times editorial board asks what J Street is thinking in condemning the U.S.-Israel campaign against Iran (“What Is J Street Thinking?” Editorial, April 10).

No one disputes that Iran is an implacable enemy that acts through proxies like Hezbollah and Hamas. However, it is now clearer than ever that J Street’s warnings against this war of choice were well-founded. None of the goals advanced for this war have been achieved.

Iran has been significantly weakened, but its leadership is now even more radical. Israel and the U.S. have spent billions and depleted war material without depriving Iran of its capacity to attack; and the buried trove of enriched uranium remains beyond reach. Iran also has newfound leverage over the Strait of Hormuz.

J Street has successfully supported achievements in the best interests of Israel and the American and broader Jewish community, including shepherding President Obama’s JCPOA through Congress in 2015. This pact is the only strategy that verifiably reduced Iran’s nuclear threat. High-ranking members of the Israeli defense establishment agreed it was working. Yet President Trump recklessly canceled that agreement in 2018 with Prime Minister Netanyahu’s encouragement.

Your editorial suggests that disagreeing with Israel’s leadership in public puts Israel’s security at risk. On the contrary, the vast majority of Jewish Americans believe it is possible to be both pro-Israel and critical of Israeli government policy. On the issue of the war with Iran, 60% of Jewish Americans oppose the U.S. military action and 54% say the war will not make Israel more secure.

Baltimore Jewish Times readers who would like to see for themselves how thoughtfully J Street honors its commitment to being pro-Israel, pro-peace and pro-democracy can explore articles on J Street’s websites, including our Substack, press releases and analysis from the J Street Policy Center.

Henry Kahn and Matthew Weinstein

The writers are J Street Baltimore Chapter leaders.