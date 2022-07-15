Letters to the editor: July 15

Memories of the White House

Jesse Berman excellently reported the Camp Airy June 29 fire through individual memories of the White House dining hall (“Fire consumes Camp Airy dining hall, but not the memories of it,” July 8).

As a former Airy camper and counselor, I wish to offer some background and memories.

The dining hall, known as the White House, was dubbed this because it was a large white structure with numerous windows. Its location is in the Catoctin Mountains. Its neighbor is Camp David, the Maryland presidential White House retreat. Both White Houses have a special serenity that remains in the memories of their visitors.

For Camp Airy, the White House was the communal focal point, particularly for the men and boys who lived in the bunk houses. It was where you ate. It was from the mountain that you watched the American flag being hoisted and lowered, overlooking the picturesque Frederick Valley below. For those readers who have traveled the Skyline Drive, they will understand the Airy view, as the drive is south.

The 100-year-old White House is no longer there, but the beauty of the location remains, and I am glad the camp will continue to create life-long memories.

Theodore Levin

Pikesville