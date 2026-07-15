Letters to the Editor: July 17

‘The Jew Who Financed American Independence’ (Op-Ed, July 3)

As we celebrate America’s 250th birthday, kudos to Ferne Hassan for highlighting the story of Haym Salomon, a key financer of American independence. Fast forward 85 years from 1776 to 1861 to recount the amazing story of Judah Benjamin, another Jew who also played a crucial role in the history of America. Although Benjamin was not recognized with a proclamation from President Trump during recent Jewish American Heritage Month, his story is worth retelling.

Benjamin was born on the island of St. Croix to a Sephardic Jewish family of Spanish Portuguese descent and moved to New Orleans where he became a lawyer and wealthy plantation owner. During the Civil War, Benjamin was one of the most influential figures in the Confederacy, acting as Jefferson Davis’ attorney general, secretary of war and secretary of state. Unlike Salomon, Benjamin did not provide personal funds for the war effort, but he did work to secure diplomatic recognition and financial support from Europe. Salomon and Benjamin both suffered severe financial reverses at war’s end, but Benjamin escaped to England where he reinvented himself and became a successful barrister.

It is rather amazing that despite the small Jewish population in early America, two Sephardic Jews with very differing visions for their adopted homeland played such prominent roles in our nation’s history.

Beryl Rosenstein, Pikesville

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