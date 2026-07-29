Letters to the Editor: July 31

‘France’s Schizophrenia’ (Op-Ed, July 17)

The July 17 op-ed about the situation in France illustrates a problem plaguing much of contemporary discourse: it conflates the legitimacy of Israel’s existence as a Jewish state with the current policies of the Netanyahu government. To challenge the former is antisemitic and anti-Zionist; to take issue with the latter is what many Israelis themselves do. The distinction — between “Bubbe Zionism” and “Bibi Zionism” as it were — is dispositive.

Issachar Friedmann, Mount Washington

‘DSA and the Children of Capitalism’ (Op-Ed, July 24)

The July 24 op-ed about capitalism derided socialism.

The writer overlooks the fact that democratic socialism, under the rubric of Labor Zionism, was the governing ethos of the State of Israel. Indeed, Israeli Prime Minister and President Shimon Peres even served as honorary president of the Socialist International (1999-2003). To belittle socialism is to call into question the pedigree of the Jewish state.

Stosh Cohen, Baltimore

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