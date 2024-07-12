Letters to the Editor: June 12

Hogan and Alsobrooks Are Not the Same on Israel

I was disappointed to see a recent Baltimore Jewish Times article on Maryland’s Senate race that portrayed former Gov. Larry Hogan and Angela Alsobrooks as having similar positions on their support for Israel (“Hogan vs. Alsobrooks: Where the Senate Candidates Stand on Israel, Antisemitism and the Future of the US,” June 28).

For one thing, Alsobrooks has been on the record in support of withholding aid to Israel — something Hogan has expressed he absolutely does not agree with. In a recent Washington Post interview, when asked about her stance on Israel, she said, “I do not support an invasion of Rafah and agree with President Biden if Netanyahu does not change course, that the U.S. will need to withhold offensive weaponry.”

This makes it clear that Alsobrooks sides with Sen. Chris Van Hollen and other Israel-antagonists on extreme policies that would disenfranchise Israel in its war with Hamas. In our nation’s time of need, Alsobrooks said, on the record, she would not be there.

That was before she won her primary election, so maybe now that it’s politically expedient her position may change. But Maryland’s Jewish voters deserve so much more than a fair-weather friend in Congress.

Hogan has always been a tireless advocate and ally to Israel. He has made listening to the Jewish community a priority since he announced his campaign in February. I’ll be voting for Hogan, a proven supporter of Jews and Israel, to serve as our next United States senator.

Aliza Blumenfeld

Silver Spring