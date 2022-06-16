Letters to the editor: June 17

What about the Squad?

In a letter to the editor that appeared in the June 3 issue of the JT (“Standing with the oppressed”), the writer urged Jews to stand up to political organizations who legitimize hate and specifically named the Republican Party as such an organization — the same party whose leader officially recognized Jerusalem as the legitimate eternal capital of Israel. I question whether the writer feels the same about the Squad of the Democratic Party, whose members legitimize hate for Israel by calling for the boycott, divestment and sanctions against Israel, in their quest to have Israel commit suicide by effecting the law of return for Palestinians in Israel.

Ronald H. Galler

Pikesville