Letters to the Editor: June 4

‘The Immorality of the Gray Lady’ (Editorial, May 22)

Thank you for your forceful and eloquent editorial responding to the publication of Nicholas Kristof’s outrageous column in The New York Times. Kristof’s sensationalized allegations of systemic sexual abuse of Palestinians by Israelis, without providing accurate evidence, are a travesty. The only way to lessen the damage caused by such journalistic irresponsibility is to speak out and present the facts.

Gail Lipsitz, Pikesville

‘When Intolerance Enters the Tent’ (Editorial, May 29)

I agree entirely with the editorial regarding the Democratic Socialists of America. They are aggressively anti-Israel and antisemitic. This political group is dangerously radical and due to the fact that they control the apparatus of the Democratic Party, it is time for the Jewish community to stop blindly supporting the Democratic Party. The Democrats have gone from a party of moderate and reasonable ideas to a radicalized group espousing dangerous ideas that would endanger our nation, the nation of Israel and the American Jewish community. I urge everyone to wake up and stop voting for candidates simply because they have a “D” next to their name on the ballot.

Mark Yoffee, Pikesville

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