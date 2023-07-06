Letters to the Editor: June 7

Fair Treatment

Regarding “Unequal Treatment” (June 23): According to the president of the Anti-Defamation League, and the directors of the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security, the greatest domestic terror threat and the biggest purveyors of antisemitism are right-wing extremists. One doesn’t have to like Antifa to acknowledge this truth. Moreover, Donald Trump weaponized the Department of Justice by appointing people based on their loyalty to him rather than their qualifications or their commitment to the law and the Constitution, Bill Barr and Jeffrey Clark being prime examples.

Sidney Chernick

Columbia