Letters to the editor: March 26

Cardin is right on police reform

Del. Jon S. Cardin and his Democratic colleagues were unfairly castigated by “Worry about criminals, not the police” (March 12) for their support of police reform legislation. The aim of these bills is not anti-police; rather it is to ensure that all officers interact safely and responsibly with members of the public, regardless of race, ethnicity, creed or zip code. The legislation would ensure that officers will be held accountable when they violate their own professional training and departmental standards.

Cardin is to be commended for his broad understanding around what police reform legislation would mean for all of us, especially Black Marylanders.

The U.S. Department of Justice, Maryland government data and local scandals like the Gun Trace Task Force convictions underscore the persistent truth: Black men, women, teens and children have valid reason to fear that, simply because of the color of their skin, they are more likely to be targeted and illegally harassed, assaulted or killed by police.

On a final note: I agree with the letter that we all want and deserve to feel safe, especially within one’s home. A licensed EMT and ER employee, Breonna Taylor was asleep in her bed when police stormed her home, shot and killed her. Rumors that Taylor was involved in the drug trade were debunked, while the actions of police have been officially excoriated. To continue casting baseless aspersions on her or her character is just heartless and ugly.

Claire Landers

Baltimore

Nikki Haley, really?

Nikki Haley stated Donald Trump is “one of the best presidents we’ve had in a long time” (“At Beth Tfiloh lecture, Nikki Haley talks defending Israel, leaving Iran deal,” March 19). He left this country in a mess with our allies, did not do all he could about the pandemic, destroyed the career of Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, just to name a few things. For Haley who stated she had been bullied, was she blind to Trump’s bullying tactics and threats throughout his tenure?

She wants the Jewish vote if she runs for president. Please don’t be blinded by her rhetoric at election time.

Lana Fink

Reisterstown