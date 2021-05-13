Letters to the editor: May 14

The status of our anti-bias bill

The bill S.B. 220/H.B. 128, requiring those convicted of hate crimes to undergo an education program created by the University of Maryland, did in fact pass and it was the Anti-Defamation League who worked directly with the legislators on the bill along with the Baltimore Jewish Council (“After legislative session, Jewish groups see some wins, some losses,” April 30). Jewish Community Relations Council did submit written testimony for H.B. 128. You can see a witness list for both bills on the Maryland General Assembly’s website. The bills are now pending governor’s signature.

Meredith R. Weisel

Senior Associate Regional Director, ADL Washington, D.C. Region