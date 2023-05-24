Letters to the Editor: May 26

Jewish Pride in the Jewish Times

David Suissa is on target in highlighting the often-overlooked warm feelings that Americans have toward Jews and the clear pro-Jewish vibe in America (“America Loves Jews. Now Stop Reading,” May 12). In fact, there were three additional articles in the same issue of the Baltimore Jewish Times focusing on the accomplishments of American Jews.

First, was a nice story about Barbra Streisand who will be receiving the Genesis Prize, considered the equivalent of the Jewish Nobel (“Barbra Streisand Is Getting the Next ‘Jewish Nobel‘”). It is a reminder of the well-known, outsized role of Jews as recipients of the real Nobel Prize.

Next, was a lovely tribute to Sen. Ben Cardin, who will be retiring in 2024 after 37 years of dedicated service in Congress to the people of Maryland and the United States (“Translating ‘Tzedakah’ for Marylanders: Sen. Ben Cardin’s Long Jewish Goodbye”). It should be noted that as of 2023, there are 10 Jewish Senators and 27 Jewish members of the House, numbers far above what one would expect based on the fact that Jews represent only about 2.2% of the U.S. population.

Finally, there was a great piece on the sizable Jewish presence on Broadway this season. There were Tony award nominations for two Jewish-themed productions (“‘Parade,’ ‘Leopoldstadt’ Each Nab 6 Tony Nominations in a Big Year for Jewish Broadway”), plus a number of other shows with Jewish roots or performers.

I’m not sure it was planned or by coincidence, but the staff of the Jewish Times hit a trifecta to support Suissa’s contention that there is a Jewish vibe in America.

Beryl Rosenstein, M.D., Pikesville

Confirmation Predates Bat Mitzvah

Your article on confirmation in Reform Judaism has a chronological error (“What Are Confirmation Ceremonies? A Reform Tradition Explained,” May 19). While bar mitzvah is an old tradition, the concept of bat mitzvah is relatively new. Confirmation predates bat mitzvah by many generations.

Elise Saltzberg, Pikesville