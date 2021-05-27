Letters to the editor: May 28

Hold universities accountable

It’s outrageous that the real benefactors of the triple-digit billions of dollars of at-risk student loans are allowed to escape scot-free from the “crippling financial challenge to some 43 million Americans” as stated in your editorial “Student loan relief v. loan forgiveness” (May 14). Instead, the taxpayers may possibly be burdened with their rescue. The colleges and universities that were the benefactors of these loans are not held accountable for results or even managing this money appropriately. Instead, they are allowed to get fat, lazy and happy with billion-dollar endowments, unchecked tuition cost hikes, excessive spending and rewarding longevity with tenure (rather than rewarding results), among other incongruent uses of the excessive tuition money they receive. Wasn’t the tuition to college a payment toward preparing young Americans for being productive members of society and being able to easily repay these loans?

So why are progressives so willing to make the American taxpayer fund these colleges and not hold the colleges accountable? Here’s one possible explanation: These same universities and colleges are helping to spread the progressive agenda of anti-America and socialism (as opposed to, say, professional skills). Why bite the hands that feed you (with brainwashed graduates)?

Sonny Taragin

Baltimore

RBG’s relationship advice

Asked if she had any marital advice, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg replied, “My number one advice is choose a partner in life who thinks that your work is as important as his” (“Book review: The justice who put the bad old days behind us,” May 7.) Another piece of advice that Ruth Ginsburg followed, years before Tammy Wynette wrote the song, was “Stand by your man.” In 1958, Ginsburg was enrolled at Harvard Law School, the top school in the country and one of the two schools (besides “the other place” at Yale) from which most of the Supreme Court’s justices have graduated. An outstanding student, she was editor of the Harvard Law Review. That year, her husband Marty graduated the law school and got a job in New York City. Ginsburg transferred to Columbia Law School so she could be with him. Did leaving Harvard hurt her career? You can’t get higher in the legal profession than justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. I believe that Ruth Bader Ginsburg was rewarded for standing by her man.

Matt Rosenblatt

Randallstown