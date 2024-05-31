Letters to the Editor: May 31

Biden Lacks Backbone

Thane Rosenbaum’s opinion piece regarding the Middle East crisis and the Biden administration’s handling of the same hit the nail on the head (“End the Iranian Regime, Now,” April 26). This situation requires moral clarity as it is obvious that Iran, through its proxies Hamas, Islamic Jihad and Hezbollah, precipitated this war. The administration in Washington, D.C. seems to lack the moral clarity needed to provide unequivocal support to Israel.

It is important to note that the Biden administration, by failing to enforce the sanctions implemented by the Trump administration against Iran, helped fund this war allowing Iran to accrue about $100 billion in additional oil revenues since the Biden administration took office. Iran uses this additional revenue to fund and equip their proxies. Now, because of the uproar coming from the Islamic community in the states of Michigan and Minnesota, the administration is waffling on its support of Israel. This is a crisis that can be resolved by showing strong resistance to Iran and all of its proxies. The late President Ronald Reagan recognized the value of peace through strength.

It is unfortunate that President Joe Biden and his administration does not have the backbone to stand up and show Iran and its proxies that the United States will stand up and support our Israeli allies until they have defeated the terrorists that threaten them and us.

Mark Yoffee

Pikesville