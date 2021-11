Letters to the editor: Nov. 26

Can’t deny the success

The Abraham Accords are a monumental breakthrough in the 73-year conflict between the Islamic world and Israel (“ Abraham Accords are ‘Much Ado About Nothing ,’” Nov. 12). One after another, Arab states are making peace with Israel. These countries are opening embassies in Israel, reciprocated by proud Israelis in the capital cities of these countries. Trade is accelerating. Peace is at hand. This is very difficult for anti-Trump Jews to accept because it would require congratulating the ex-president for enabling this achievement. Here is some advice for Jewish anti-Trumpers: It’s OK to give former President Donald Trump credit for advancing peace, there are plenty of other issues with which to cudgel him.