Letters to the Editor: Nov. 3

Fatah and Hamas Not So Different

The Oct. 27 article called “Iran Also to Blame for Hamas Attacks, Says Inside the Middle East Founder” says that Fatah “is more secular in nature [than Hamas] and wants to create a Palestinian state based on the 1967 ‘Green Line’ borders.”

Does Fatah say that in Arabic?

Benny Morris, who rattled a lot of right-wing cages with his early work on the Israeli-Arab conflict, says Fatah, which runs the Palestinian Authority, and Hamas differ only on tactics: They both want, he wrote at the end of “One State, Two States,” a Palestinian Arab state “with a minuscule, disempowered Jewish minority.”

Morris is only one of a sobering number of centrists, liberals and even leftists in and out of Israel who have looked at what the Palestinians actually do and say and reached the same conclusion. If people like Morris; Yossi Klein Halevi, author of “Letters to My Palestinian Neighbor;” and Adi Schwartz and Einat Wilf, the self-described leftist authors of “The War of Return,” are right, we must, as Abraham Lincoln said, think anew.

Jeffrey M. Landaw

Pikesville