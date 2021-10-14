Letters to the editor: Oct. 15

Good news stories

I want to thank staff writer Jesse Berman for the wonderful article about Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah Hebrew Congregation’s rabbinic residency program and our new rabbi, Eli Finkelstein, the third resident in the program (“Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah turns rabbis into leaders,” Oct. 1). I made sure that the rabbi had an adequate number of copies so that he could give them to his family.

Aside from our pride in the program and in each of the rabbis who have been the rabbinic residents, I am always pleased to read good news stories in any newspaper or magazine, especially in today’s world where bad news can dominate.

Your stories about the new rabbis in town have been uplifting and informative (“The new rabbis around town,” Aug. 20; “Kneseth Israel welcomes first full-time rabbi in five years,” Sept. 24). Thanks to you and to editor Selah Maya Zighelboim for taking the interest to do our story as well.

Jeff Forman

President, Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah

Name-calling

I enjoyed Seth Cohen’s letter to the editor titled, “Give Trump his due credit” (Oct. 8), and though I am not in agreement with it, it is always refreshing to hear another perspective. However, name-calling, such as referring to the president as “Sleepy Joe,” sometimes referred to as ad hominem (an attack on character), does not win any points in making a convincing argument.

Gary Kenneth Bass

Baltimore