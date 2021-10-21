Letters to the editor: Oct. 22

Additional recognition

Thank you for the article about the Howard County Jewish history project, “Telling the story of Columbia Jewry: Karen Falk,” from Oct. 8. We at the Jewish Federation of Howard County, who initiated and funded the project, are indeed excited at the opportunity to tell the story of how a Jewish community formed itself.

In addition to the fine work by Karen Falk, we also want to recognize her colleague, the senior historian on the project, Deborah R. Weiner. They have been a great team, and we’re looking forward to a public presentation of their research next year.

Joel Frankel

Executive Director, Jewish Federation of Howard County