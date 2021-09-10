Letters to the editor: Sept. 10

Time for Biden to go

The Republican Women of Baltimore County and its president Dee Hodges are shocked and heartsick by the murder of our heroic and selfless military warriors in Afghanistan, a preventable tragedy caused by incompetence, stupidity and a lack of compassion on the part of the Biden administration (“The ignominy of Afghanistan,” Aug. 27).

We are also appalled by the administration’s failure to withdraw our military before safely rescuing American and loyal Afghan workers, replunging Afghan women into unfathomable depths of horror, relinquishing the Bagram Air Force Base and leaving behind military equipment for the Taliban.

Other detrimental decisions include giving the Taliban names of Americans in Afghanistan; creating a terrorist haven for the Taliban, ISIS-K and al-Qaida, which makes life more precarious for us; reneging on promises of protection for allies and making us the laughingstock of the world.

The extraordinarily poor judgment calls made across the board by the Biden administration are unprecedented in the annals of United States history. For this reason, we ask President Joe Biden and his advisers involved in these debacles to resign for the good of the country.

Diane Carliner

Baltimore