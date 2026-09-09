Letters to the Editor: Sept. 11

Rabbi Nina Cardin (Last Word, Aug. 28)

The recent article about Baltimore Board of Rabbis President Rabbi Nina Cardin beautifully captures her rabbinate and her devotion to the Jewish people, the Baltimore community, and the issues she cares deeply about. Your readers may be interested to know something not mentioned in the article.

If the Cardin name sounds familiar, it is because her mother, of blessed memory, Shoshana Cardin, was a true leader in Baltimore and beyond. She served as president of Associated Jewish Charities and held a number of national leadership positions, including president of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.

With her siblings also involved in various positions of Jewish communal leadership, Rabbi Cardin continues her family’s remarkable legacy of service to the Jewish community.

Rabbi Stuart Weinblatt, Potomac

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