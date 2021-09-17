Letters to the editor: Sept. 17

Maryland leads in protecting bees

Thank you for your article “The state of our bees” in the Sept. 3 edition, in which the JT discusses several beekeepers, including Rabbi Avraham Laber, Kara Brook Brown and Luke Goembel, and efforts to protect bees and other pollinators.

Maryland has been a leader in efforts to protect pollinators from the toxic effects of pesticides. In 2016, the General Assembly became the first in the country to ban consumer use of neonicotinoids, a type of pesticide that is particularly harmful to bees. In 2017, the legislature passed another first-in-the-country bill ensuring pollinator habitats developed on state land are free of pollinator-harming pesticides including neonicotinoids and any pesticide labeled toxic to bees. The House Environment and Transportation Committee and the Maryland Pesticide Education Network led the efforts on both laws, banning consumer use of “neonics” and ensuring pollinator habitat on state land is protective of pollinators.

While the condition of bees and other pollinators — who are so critical to our food supply — remain threatened, we can be proud that Maryland is a nationwide leader in efforts to protect them.

Dana Stein

Delegate, District 11

Vice-Chair, House Environment and Transportation Committee

Ruth Berlin

Executive Director

Maryland Pesticide Education Network