Letters to the editor: Sept. 24

Trump at fault in Afghanistan

The Sept. 10 issue’s letter, “Time for Biden to go,” is an example of revisionist history. Former President Donald Trump abandoned our Kurdish allies in Syria and abandoned equipment to the Russians. There was no airlift extraction of our Kurdish allies by Trump in Syria, as contrasted with the huge airlift extraction in the case of Afghanistan.

After defeating al-Qaida in Afghanistan and later killing Osama bin Laden in Pakistan, the U.S. should have withdrawn from the region rather than pursue a long war in a fruitless nation-building effort. The way the war ended with a Taliban takeover was always foreseeable. It was initially Trump, not President Joe Biden, that negotiated an end date to the conflict, excluding the Afghan government from the negotiations. It was Trump who facilitated the release of over 5000 Taliban fighters. It was Trump who tried to invite the Taliban to Camp David on the anniversary of 9/11 and Trump who refused to brief Biden’s transition team on the Afghanistan conflict. It was Trump who set a withdrawal date and boasted the withdrawal was unstoppable.

Gary Toller

Columbia