Letters to the Editor: Sept. 8

Fault of the Palestinian Authority

Your Aug. 24 editorial claimed that Israel’s prime minister “has abandoned Palestinian peace efforts” (“Continued Disunity in Israel”). In fact, Israel’s leaders have always been anxious to make peace; it is the Palestinian Authority that refuses to do so.

Recall what Israeli President Isaac Herzog said, in his recent address to Congress, about the Palestinian Arab leadership: “One cannot talk about peace by condoning or legitimizing terror. True peace cannot be anchored in violence.” Yet that is exactly what the PA does, every day, in its news media and schools — it condones and legitimizes terror and encourages young Palestinians to engage in violence against Israelis. Herzog pointed out that “terror attacks are celebrated, terrorists are glorified” by the PA and that imprisoned Palestinian terrorists and the families of terrorists “are financially rewarded [by the PA] for every Israeli they attack.” That policy, known as pay-for-slay, “is a moral disgrace,” Herzog said.

The absence of peace efforts is not the fault of Israel’s leaders; it is the fault of the Palestinian Authority, which continues to wage war against the Jewish state, in blatant violation of the obligations it undertook in the Oslo Accords.

Stephen M. Flatow

Long Branch, New Jersey