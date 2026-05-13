Letter to the Editor: ‘When Rules Become Optional’ (Op-Ed, May 1)

I would like to express my agreement with the tone and content of David Butler’s op-ed, which expressed concern about perceptible growth in behavior that is against either formal or even informal rules or laws. While, as Mr. Butler pointed out, many of these offenses may be deemed minor by those disregarding rules or laws, knowingly misbehaving is simply wrong.

I wish to add that my observation is that some clear causes and examples in public discourse seem to demonstrate that such behavior is acceptable to today’s society. The first cause I see is that many more parents have come to expect teachers in schools to be responsible for teaching kids matters such as respect and proper behavior in public and private settings rather than taking responsibility as a parent. Teaching basic laws and proper behavior is among a parent’s most important responsibilities and must not be simply shifted to teachers.

Second, there are far too many examples of our public leaders (politicians) who should be behaving as examples for good behavior in our public lives and instead behave badly, with impunity. Accusations of unethical and unlawful behavior are rampant throughout all levels of government, both locally and across America. Far too many operate with a degree of entitlement, as if above the trivialities of obeying established rules and laws. These have become examples from which many people learn to benefit themselves, paying little attention to others or how others, including our children, learn by observation.

Doing the right thing, in the right way, whether anyone is looking or not, is always the right thing to do, and we all know it.

-Alex N. Barenblitt, Ellicott City