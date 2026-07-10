Lev Ladijenschii, born in Călărași, Moldova, passed away on June 21,, in Pikesville at the age of 96. He is survived by his loving daughter, Itana (Volf) Zilbermint; his adoring granddaughter, Dorina (Oleksandr) Zilbermint; and his three great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Haia Ladijenscaia; his brother, Semeon Ladijenschii; and his devoted parents, Rahel and Idel Ladijenschii. Lev enjoyed reading, playing chess, photography, and sports. Above all, he cherished his family.