On Dec. 7, Rae Levi (née Casola) of Bel Air at 85. She is survived by husband Henry D. Levi; children Lynda (Dave) Littlepage and Jack (Dawn) Levi; and grandchildren Jessie Littlepage, Alex Littlepage, Sam Levi and Olivia Levi.

Contributions may be sent to Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136.