Levi Perlman: Congregation Tiferes Yisroel Member Brings ‘Yiddishkeit’ to Those Who Need it Most

Working with children and adults with special needs may not be easy, but for Levi Perlman, it’s incredibly rewarding. It’s a calling he hopes to turn into a career.

“I’m just very empathetic. I care for people, and I want them to be happy, and when I see that there’s a way that I can affect them, I try to take that initiative. While I was at my work, I was constantly trying to find different activities that would suit each participant. I tried to really infuse my workplace with ‘yiddishkeit,’” he said.

Perlman, a Congregation Tiferes Yisroel member, has also worked as a mechanic and taken an EMT course, but his work with Yachad has been his favorite thus far.

What Perlman loves to do, he said, is inspire people.

“I could see myself doing Jewish education. What I want to give the world is that feeling when your heart swells, when there’s no words to describe it. We have a soul, and it’s begging for these moments to be alive, to be awake. That’s what I want to give,” Perlman said.

A seminal moment in Perlman’s life was traveling to Israel earlier this year with his family. What started as a three-week trip turned into seven weeks after he decided to extend his time in the Holy Land. For the final month of that time, he was on his own.

“There’s just a different amount of independence when you’re leaving your house. I’ve been living at home for the past three years, and before that I was in yeshiva. There’s the independence of taking on the challenges, but also the rewards of getting to express yourself,” he said.

Ultimately, Perlman enjoyed spending so much time learning Torah — but he said it became difficult to secure a roof over his head every night. At that point, he decided it was best to return to Baltimore.

When Perlman considers what it would be like to start his own family and build a life for himself, he isn’t sure if his best option is at home in Baltimore, in Israel or elsewhere.

“There’s pros and cons. My parents are here, and I have friends here and I love it here, but there’s the beauty of going out and really making your own life,” he said.

Perlman enjoyed growing up in Baltimore and loves the community, but he said what Israel offers is second to none. He described the appeal in the context of returning home after his trip, which he said was a strange moment despite the fact he had been in Israel for far less time than he had been in Baltimore.

“When I stepped off the plane and we were by the baggage claim, I exclaimed to someone that you can really feel the difference from Israel [upon] coming back to America. The air is just different. You don’t get the opportunity to look around, and every person that you see is a Jew. You feel so connected. It’s something that we build in America by having community, but there’s a tangible holiness that you really only get in Eretz Yisrael,” Perlman said.

Judaism for Perlman centers on tradition and his relationship with God. He said the latter has helped him at numerous points in his life, and he knows it will in the future, as well.

“We have a commandment to love God, which is something that we all strive for. We try to bring that into our life more. But on the other side is the fact that Hashem loves us. There’s this boundless, endless love waiting. Hashem is waiting for us to connect with him, and he’s always there,” Perlman said. “That thought carries me through hard times, and I think it’s very important.”

aguckes@midatlanticmedia.com