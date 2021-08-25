On Aug. 1, Bonnie Levinson. Born in Baltimore on Jan. 31, 1951, she was a loving mother to three children. Relocating to Tucson, Ariz. in the late 1970s, she started her family with eldest son Asher, middle daughter Kerra, youngest son Trent and their father. Showing unconditional love and affection, she always had her children’s desires at the forefront of her life. Besides her passion for her kids, she loved gardening, plants and dogs. With a natural green thumb, her plants flourished, much like her children. She loved her sweets, right up until diabetes got the best of her. A very strong willed and stubborn person, there was little that slowed her down from pursuing whatever it was she sought.