On March 6, Marc Levitt of Baltimore at 68; beloved brother of Hal (Denise) Levitt; devoted son of Norma and the late Carl Levitt; devoted uncle of Jonathan Levitt, Mary Buccheri and the late Daniel Levitt; former husband of Tracey Marcalus.

Contributions may be sent to the ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, D.C. 20090 or to the charity of your choice.