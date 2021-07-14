On July 3, Marian Levy (nee Leventhal) of Baltimore at 85. She is survived by children Carol (Joel) Fiddle, Joanne Cooper and Craig Levy; sisters Linda Leventhal Hark and Ellen Wolff; grandchildren Andrea Fiddle (fiance John Jenkins), Jason Fiddle, Hanna Fiddle and Cali Cooper; sister-in-law Sylvia Quittman; and many family and friends. She was predeceased by husband Nathaniel “Ned” Levy and parents Ruth and Harry Leventhal.

Contributions may be sent to Mildred Mindell Cancer Foundation, C/O Ned Levy Fund, 9 Old Creek Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117.