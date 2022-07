On July 15, Libby Wagner Weiss of Owings Mills at 97. She is survived by children Karen Weiss Levin (Stanley “Buzz” Levin) and Dr. Eric Weiss (Amy Quirk); grandchildren Jordan Levin (Patrizia Rogosch), Sierra Levin and Daniel Weiss; step-grandchildren Mara Levin Maxfield and Jaime Levin Klein; and great-granddaughter Lyla Levin. She was predeceased by husband Gerald Weiss; brothers Ruben Wagner and Irving Wagner; and parents Sadie and Elias Wagner.

Contributions may be sent to Pan-Mass Challenge, PMC ID: SL0089, 77 4th Ave., Needham, MA 02494 or online at pmc.org/SL0089.