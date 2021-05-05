On April 17, Sylvia Lieberman (née Pollack) of Pikesville at 90. She is survived by daughters Anna (Michael) Weinfield, Shelly Lieberman and Marci Jones and brother Melvin (Phyllis) Pollack. She was predeceased by husband Irvin Lieberman; siblings Sidney Pollack, Rose Simon and Sarah Nixon; and parents Frank and Anna Pollack.

Contributions may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association of Maryland, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093 or the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060.