On Aug. 2, Marc F. Lieberman of San Francisco, Calif., at 72. He is survived by son Michael Lieberman (Svetlana Lyubchenko); stepchildren Menina Newman and Ketzia Schoneberg; brothers Victor Lieberman and Rabbi Elias (Lori) Lieberman; grandchildren Sam and Max Lieberman; former wives Alicia Lieberman and Nancy Garfield; and partner Ellen Levin. He was predeceased by parents Alfred and Annette Lieberman.

Contributions may be sent to the International Campaign for Tibet, 1825 Jefferson Place, NW, Washington, DC 20036.


