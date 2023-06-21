On June 7, Lilliam Kramer (née Garelick) of Delray Beach, Fla., at 93. She is survived by daughters Rochelle Ellen (Gary) Lipsitz and Mindy Beth Aschliman; son Charles Hal Kramer; grandchildren Dana (Eric) Widerman, Steven Lefko, Matthew (Brynn) Kramer, Nicholas (Suzanne) Roe, Andrew (Rose) Lipsitz and Zachary Aschliman; great-grandchildren Ivy Isabella, Heath Levi, Beckett Wesley, Samara Lee, Adeline Jaye, Eliana Shay, Haden, Noah and Leon; and brother Ted Garelick. She was predeceased by husband Samuel Lee Kramer and parents Sophie and Eli Garelick.

Contributions may be sent to the charity of your choice.